Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $27.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 32,507 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,222 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

