Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 138,149 shares of company stock worth $2,384,222. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 242,552 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,131 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

