Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $32.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $357,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,439. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.