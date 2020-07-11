Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $360.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $326.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $328.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average is $303.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

