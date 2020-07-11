Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGH. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

