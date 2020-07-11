Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $23.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

