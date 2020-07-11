MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $555.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $535.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $548.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,430,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.