Deutsche Bank Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $111.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

