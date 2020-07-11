GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in GAP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in GAP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.