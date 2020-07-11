B. Riley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $23.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,621,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,839,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 861,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 841,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

