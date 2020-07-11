Deutsche Bank Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $50.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

