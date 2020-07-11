FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $7.11 on Friday. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $39,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,034. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

