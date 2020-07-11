Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 83,263 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,263 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 722,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

