Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kaleido Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $7.03 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.04.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 2,000,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at $249,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

