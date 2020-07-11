Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $3,114,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,658.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 93,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

