14,268 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $3,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.77 million, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

