Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $151,000 Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

