Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,955 Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 373.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Pearson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.