Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $15.25.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

