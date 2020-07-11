Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of ZIX worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ZIX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 281,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 271.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIXI. Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $41,437.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

