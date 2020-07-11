Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 136,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

