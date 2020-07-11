State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,534 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 179,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $6.77 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.