AQR Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.75 on Friday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

