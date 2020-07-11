Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

CDMO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $380.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.23. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

