Exane Derivatives Has $562,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,277 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in General Electric were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.