FLC Capital Advisors Has $72,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 76,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.