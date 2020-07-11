Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,205 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.35. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

