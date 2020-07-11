Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 284,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

