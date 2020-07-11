Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

