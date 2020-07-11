Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,818 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 8,117.1% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 282,439 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 662,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the fourth quarter worth about $8,675,000.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

