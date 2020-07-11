HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of MFS Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

