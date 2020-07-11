US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,033.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.