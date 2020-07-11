Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,700 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 167.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.99. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 293,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FPRX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

