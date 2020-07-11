Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.31.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
