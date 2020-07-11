Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.