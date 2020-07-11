Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,180 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

