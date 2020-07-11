Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

