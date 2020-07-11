Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000.

NYSE:IHD opened at $6.47 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

