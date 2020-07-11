Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $83,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 515,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 63.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 95.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.42 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $574.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

