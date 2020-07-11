6 Meridian Invests $270,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

