Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $96,000 Position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yintech Investment were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

YIN stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YIN shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

