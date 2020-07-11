Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Twin Disc worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.53. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Rayburn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

