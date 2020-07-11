10,437 Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,158,000. Precept Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,061. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.63. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

