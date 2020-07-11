Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,651,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -632,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

