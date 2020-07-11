Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,475,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 849,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 194.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

