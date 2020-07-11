Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 43,457 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 292.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NGS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

