15,002 Shares in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,002 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Archrock by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

