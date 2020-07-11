Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.79. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

