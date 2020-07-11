Invesco Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.35% of Invacare worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Invacare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invacare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invacare by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 285,279 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

IVC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.