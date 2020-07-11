Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $96,000 in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

