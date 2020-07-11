Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 572,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vereit by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 214,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

